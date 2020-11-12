Trailblazers’ Nattakan Chantam Responds With ‘No Pain At All’ After Her Sensational Fielding Effort

Chantam, who did not get to play in the first two games of the tournament, featured in the final match against the Supernovas. She came out to bat with just one ball remaining but was run out for a duck.

The final of the recently concluded Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 not only gave the Trailblazers their maiden Women’s T20 title as they defeated defending champions Supernovas by 16 runs, but it also witnessed a certain player’s fielding efforts that was all over in the news.

Trailblazers’ Thailand player Nattakan Chantam’s fielding stunned many and drew widespread appreciation. Chantam who is one of the most sought-after T20 players, is renowned for her batting skills even though didn’t get a chance to impress with the bat in the four-match tournament. However, she impressed everyone with her fielding efforts in the final match of the Women’s T20 match.

Chantam’s failure with bat was soon forgotten as she came up with a marvellous effort to save two runs that came in the second over of Supernovas’ chase. In the second over bowled by Trailblazers’ Sophie Ecclestone, the very first ball got Supernovas Jemimah Rodrigues’ outside edge and was on its way to the third man boundary.

She sprinted from the short third man position to stop the ball from a boundary. She put in a spectacular dive in the nick of the moment near the third man boundary to save two runs and a certain boundary. With her dive, she managed to stop the ball and flick it back to safety. Chantam landed heavily on her shoulder but in the process was able to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

Watch Nattakan Chantam’s spectacular fielding here:

Chantam has already created history for being the first player from Thailand to be included in the Women’s T20 Challenge and she took to Twitter to dismiss the concerns. She wrote, “Thanks everyone for asking about my neck but I’m really okay no pain at all.” She included two ice cube emojis is her tweet, jokingly hinting that she had to use them.

Thanks everyone for asking about my neck but I’m really okay no pain at all #JioWomensT20Challenge — Natthakan Chantham (@NatthakanJeans) November 9, 2020

Her fielding efforts set social media on fire with cricketing experts and fans lauded her. Many users were concerned with her neck as she landed awkwardly on her shoulder but she allayed those fears.