Training With MS Dhoni or Dinner With Sachin Tendulkar? Ruturaj Gaikwad Has a Clever Response | Watch

Talented India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has already proven his credentials in IPL where he represents Chennai Super Kings. Thanks to the stiff competition in the Indian cricket team, the youngster hasn’t gotten as many chances as he would have liked to stake a regular spot but he’s been earmarked as one for the future when the seasoned campaigners will call it a day.

Currently with a second-string India ODI squad that’s in Zimbabwe for a short three-match ODI series, Ruturaj had to warm the benches in the opening two matches but with the tourists having already pocketed the series. there’s a high probability of him getting a game on Monday when the final match is scheduled to be played.

Though he has represented India in nine T20Is, Ruturaj is yet to make his ODI debut despite boasting of a stellar List A record.

In 64 List A games, he has 3284 runs and averages 54.73.

As he awaits his chance, Ruturaj answered few interesting questions in a video shared by the BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

And when he was put in the spot by the interviewer when asked: training with MS Dhoni or dinner with Sachin Tendulkar, Ruturaj, after pondering over it, came up a clever response.

‘First training session with with MSD and then dinner with Sachin Tendulkar,” he said.

If he wasn’t a cricketer, Ruturaj revealed he would have played tennis.

And on the question of tennis, he was asked who will he choose to have a training session with: Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

The 25-year-old chose neither. And replied “Roger Federer”.

When asked to name his favourite cricketer, the Tamil Nadu batter had not one but three names.

“Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma,” he said.

The Q&A ended with the interviewer asking him about teammates he would pick if he’s stuck on a deserted island.

Ruturaj said,” One would be Ishan Kishan and another Suryakumar Yadav.”

