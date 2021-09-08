TRC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 Tripunithura Cricket Club vs BK-55, September 8, 1:30 PM IST

TRC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Tripunithura Cricket Club and BK-55: Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) will cross swords with BK-55 (BKK) in the 18th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on Wednesday September 08, at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

After losing both opening fixtures in the ongoing tournament, Tripunithura Cricket Club bounced back with a superb performance to secure a 52-run victory against Ernakulam Cricket Club on Monday. However, they lost their fourth game by 19 runs, when they failed to chase 112-run target set by Jolly Rovers on Wednesday. The team will look to return to winning ways in today’s match.

On the other hand, fourth placed BK-55 have comprehensively won both their opening matches of the T20 extravaganza. They registered a nine-wicket victory against Jolly Rovers in their maiden game, followed by a five-wicket triumph against Masters Cricket Club on Monday. They will look to make it three in a row and climb up the Kerala Club Championship 2021 standings.

Ahead of the match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and BK-55; here is everything you need to know:

TRC vs BKK Telecast

The Tripunithura Cricket Club vs BK-55 match will not be broadcast in India.

TRC vs BKK Live Streaming

The match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and BK-55 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TRC vs BKK Match Details

The 18th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Tripunithura Cricket Club and BK-55 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, September 08, at 1:30 PM IST.

TRC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akhil MS

Vice-captain: Afrad Reshab

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: M Kaif

Batsmen: M Neeraj Kumar, A Anil, Abdul Bazith P A

All-rounders: M Sreeroop, V Manoharan, Akhil MS

Bowlers: Athif Bin Ashraf, Afrad Reshab, Akash Babu, A Farzeen

TRC vs BKK Probable XIs

Tripunithura Cricket Club Playing 11: Govind Dev Pai, Abdul Bazith P A, S Sivaraj, Akhil MS Balan, Sachin S, Varun Nayanar, Asok Ravi Menon, Afrad Reshab, Akash Babu, CS Sooraj, Nikhil Babu

BK-55 Playing 11: V Manoharan, M Neeraj Kumar, M Sreeroop, S Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Muhammed Kaif, Athif Bin Ashraf, Akhil Anil, Dheeraj Prem, P P Badarudheen, A Farzeen

