TRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 05, 01:00 PM IST

TRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters CC: On May 05, Thursday, Tripunithura Cricket Club will play Masters CC. The KCA Club Championship 2022 match will be conducted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground.

Tripunithura Cricket Club were decent in their opening game as they outplayed Jolly Rovers by six wickets. The team couldn’t continue the promising performance and ended up losing its next two games against AGR and PRC by 15 runs and one wicket. With two points, TRC are fourth in the points table.

Coming to Masters CC, they are occupying the top place in the points table. They won their first two games against AGR and PRC. The team is coming into the Thursday game after losing its last game to Jolly Rovers by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters CC, here is everything you need to know:

TRC vs MRC Telecast

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters CC game will not be telecast in India.

TRC vs MRC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRC vs MRC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

TRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abhiram Hrithwik

Vice-Captain - Akash Babu

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul P

Batters: Albin Alias, Abdul Basith, Sanjay Raj, Abhiram Hrithwik

All-rounders: Akash Babu, Akhil Scaria, Muhammed Ashique

Bowlers: MD Nidheesh, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan

TRC vs MRC Probable XIs:

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Nikhil Babu, Sachin Suresh(wk), Abdul Basith(c), Abhiram Hrithwik, Afrad Reshab, Sanjeev Satheesan, Akash Babu, Mhd Kaif, MD Nidheesh, Muhammed Ashique, Sreehari S Nair

Masters CC: Akhil Scaria, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias, Rahul P (c&wk), Akshay Manohar, Vinod Kumar, Pavan Raj, Sanju Sajeev, Ajith KA

