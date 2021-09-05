TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, September 5, 9:30 AM IST

TRC vs MTC Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club: Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) and Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will lock horns in the 11th match of the Kerala Club Championship (KCC) 2021 on Sunday, September 05. The game will be hosted at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha and is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST.

Masters Cricket Club have won three out of the six games played so far, with losing one, while two other fixtures remain abandoned. The team head into this fixture after they defeated hosts Alleppey Cricket Club by seven-wickets on Thursday. Arun Poulose-led side currently occupy the second spot in the KCC 2021 standings and are at level with eight points with table toppers Pratibha Cricket Club. They would be eyeing maximum points to grab the summit spot with a win in this upcoming match.

Tripunithura Cricket will be playing their maiden game in the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The team has a good mix of experienced and new players in their squad. Veteran pacer MD Nideesh, wicketkeeper Varun Nayanar and all-rounders Sanjeev Satheesan, Asok Ravi Menon, among others, will play a key role.

Ahead of the match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

TRC vs MTC Telecast

The Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

TRC vs MTC Live Streaming

The match between KDC and ALC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRC vs MTC Match Details

The tenth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 5, Saturday at 9.30 AM IST.

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Poulose

Vice-captain: Akhil MS

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Varun Nayanar

Batsmen: Vathsal Govind, Arun Poulose, Akshay Manohar, Afrad Reshab

All-rounders: Unnimon Sabu, Akhil MS, Akshay Manohar

Bowlers: Basil NP, Unnimon Sabu, Nikhil Babu

TRC vs MTC Probable XIs

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Govind Dev Pai, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, Vignesh E, S Sivaraj, Akhil MS, MD Nidheesh, Jose S Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin S

Masters Cricket Club: Basil NP, Vishnu Rajnul Afthab, Sanju Sanjeev, Akshay Manohar, Athul Raveendran, Amal P Rajeev (WK), Arun Poulose (C), Unnimon Sabu, Hari Krishnan D, Vinu Kumar, Vathsal Govind

