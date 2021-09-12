TRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship, September 12, 9:30 AM IST

TRC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Tripunithura Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club Kerala Club Championship: Tripunithura Cricket Club will face Prathibha Cricket Club on Thursday, September 12 at the S. D. College Cricket Stadium The match will start from 9:30 am IST. In terms of performance Tripunithura Cricket Club have fared better compared to Prathibha Cricket Club so far in the tournament.

TRC have three wins from five matches while PRC have managed only two wins from the eight matches that they have played in the tournament. In their last match, Tripunithura beat Masters RCC by seven wickets. TRC put up a score of 108 runs at the loss of three wickets. Asok Ravi Mennon and Abdul Bazith P A scored 47 and 41 runs, respectively.

Prathibha Cricket Club lost their latest match against Masters RCC on September 11 by six wickets. Pratibha were only able to make 106 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Masters easily chased the score by losing just four wickets.

The upcoming match will be crucial for both Tripunithura Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club. Opening batsmen of Prathibha, Sreenath K and Sharafuddeen NM are expected to do better in the Sunday match. The two of them were unable to make 30 runs individually in the Saturday match.

All details you need to know about Tripunithura Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club match:

TRC vs PRC Telecast

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club match will not be televised in India.

TRC vs PRC Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the FanCode app or website.

TRC vs PRC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 12 at S. D. College Cricket Stadium Tripunithura Cricket Club Cricket. The game will start at 9:30 am IST.

TRC vs PRC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Akhil M S

Vice-captain: R Ganesh

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs PRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Keeper: Sreeraj R, R Ganesh

Batsmen: KJ Rakesh,

All-rounders: Akhil M S, Nikhil Babu, Midhun PK, Sharafuddeen

Bowlers: MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab, J Sreeraj, V Chandran

TRC vs PRC Probable XIs

Tripunithura Cricket Club: MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu, Afrad Reshab P N, Sreeraj R, Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon, Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu

Prathibha Cricket Club: V Jagadeesh, V Chandran, KJ Rakesh, Sharafuddeen, J Sreeraj, T Vinil, AS Sankar, Midhun PK, H Ahmed, Sachin PS, R Ganesh

