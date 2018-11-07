Trent Boult Becomes Third Kiwi to Take ODI Hat-Trick

Loading...
Boult dismissed Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez in consecutive deliveries in the third over after New Zealand managed 266 for 9 in their 50 overs.
It all started in the second ball of the third over when Boult knocked over Zaman with an incoming delivery. He then managed to induce an edge off Babar Azam's willow from a very full-length delivery and the ball flew to the right of wide slip where Ross Taylor, who scored 80 runs, completed a solid catch. Boult followed it up with another inswinging delivery that trapped Hafeez right in front of the stumps.
Danny Morrison was the first Kiwi to take an ODI hat-trick. He did it against India in 1994. Meanwhile, Shane Bond did the same in 2007 against Australia.
First Published: November 7, 2018, 9:25 PM IST