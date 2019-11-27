Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme Ruled Out of Second Test Against England

Wellington: Injuries have forced New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme out of the second cricket Test against England, starting at Hamilton on Friday.
Boult suffered a rib strain during the first Test at Mount Maunganui which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. He bowled only one over in the second innings before leaving the field.
De Grandhomme, who scored 65 in New Zealand's only innings of 615-9 declared, strained an abdominal muscle and wasn't able to bowl after lunch on the final day.
All-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been called into the New Zealand squad in place of de Grandhomme and will make his Test debut if named to play. He has played nine Twenty20 internationals but not Tests.
Express fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will also make his Test debut if he is chosen ahead of Matt Henry to replace Boult.
"We know the skills Lockie has and the point of difference that may bring to us," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "Whether that happens in this Test match or not is still something we need to see over the next couple of days.
"If it's a very dry wicket there's the potential of playing two spinners so we've got different options that we'll keep looking at and considering. There's also Matt Henry, who has done a fine job for New Zealand in the past when he's been given an opportunity."
Boult and de Grandhomme are expected to be fit for New Zealand's first Test against Australia, starting at Perth on 12 December.
