Trent Boult Joins Mumbai Indians, Ankit Rajpoot to Play For Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab initiated the successful transfer of fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL season. The right-arm fast bowler had been playing for KXIP since 2018, and has played in 23 matches in his IPL career. In that time, he has 22 wickets to his name.
Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only player uncapped by India to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.
Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult joined Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season after being traded by Delhi Capitals. The New Zealand bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.
