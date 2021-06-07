CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Trent Boult Likely to Play Second Test Against England: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Trent Boult Likely to Play Second Test Against England: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Trent Boult Likely to Play Second Test Against England: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Trent Boult will likely play second Test against England after missing the first Test at Lord's

  • IANS
  • Updated: June 7, 2021, 7:05 PM IST

Pace bowler Trent Boult, who left for home to rest instead of travelling with New Zealand squad to United Kingdom after suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL), will likely play second Test against England that begins on June 10 at Edgbaston and acts as warm-up for World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

“There is a chance,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead told media after the end of first Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

“There are a few things that have changed since I first said that [Boult wouldn’t play] a few weeks ago. The British government has relaxed their quarantine stipulations here, and Trent’s actually out of isolation.

“The original plan, with the information we had at the time, was that we were not going to play him in the second Test and that two or three days’ training would not be enough to get him to where we needed,” he added.

Boult had expressed his willingness to play the second Test immediately after Stead had said he won’t play last week. Stead said that since the left-arm seamer will be getting free from quarantine three days earlier, he will get to play.

Boult reached London from New Zealand on Friday.

“Being out of isolation three days earlier than anticipated does put a slightly different spin on things. Trent is more keen [to play] than he was a week ago as he is over here now and part of the environment but it’s too early to make that call now,” said Stead.

“He has only been here 48 hours and he is probably still a bit jet-lagged. We have to weigh up all the pros and cons and the risks before we make that decision,” added Stead.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking