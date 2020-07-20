Trent Boult Skips Second Day of Training Camp Due to Illness

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult did not train on the second day of their camp at the Bay Oval on Monday as a precaution.
The left armer was unwell and decided to stay away. Ross Taylor said he hopes that Boult would be fit to go on the third day of the camp, which is scheduled to end on July 24. The camp is based in the North Island and both the men’s and women’s team are in the training camp organised by New Zealand Cricket.
"I think he's just tired from his eight overs bowling at us yesterday. Obviously, with what's going around, you've got to be a bit smart around things like that. Hopefully, he's fine and raring to go tomorrow," ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.
Taylor and Boult were two of eight men's players to attend the first half of the North camp, along with Colin de Grandhomme, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.
The second half of the six-day camp will have Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Will Somerville and Will Young taking part.
The camp will give the two groups of men's players, as well as seven women's players - Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Natalie Dodd - the chance to get a feel of the turf again, even while being protected from the elements in the New Zealand winter.
