Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Trent Boult Skips Second Day of Training Camp Due to Illness

The camp is based in the North Island and both the men’s and women’s team are in the camp organised by New Zealand Cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Trent Boult Skips Second Day of Training Camp Due to Illness

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult did not train on the second day of their camp at the Bay Oval on Monday as a precaution.

The left armer was unwell and decided to stay away. Ross Taylor said he hopes that Boult would be fit to go on the third day of the camp, which is scheduled to end on July 24. The camp is based in the North Island and both the men’s and women’s team are in the training camp organised by New Zealand Cricket.

"I think he's just tired from his eight overs bowling at us yesterday. Obviously, with what's going around, you've got to be a bit smart around things like that. Hopefully, he's fine and raring to go tomorrow," ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

Also Read: Ross Taylor Eager to Play Again in CPL After Coronavirus-linked Stoppage

Taylor and Boult were two of eight men's players to attend the first half of the North camp, along with Colin de Grandhomme, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

The second half of the six-day camp will have Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Will Somerville and Will Young taking part.

The camp will give the two groups of men's players, as well as seven women's players - Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Natalie Dodd - the chance to get a feel of the turf again, even while being protected from the elements in the New Zealand winter.

new zealand cricketNew Zealand training campross taylorTrent Boult

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more