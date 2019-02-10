Trent Boult Slams Unbeaten Century in Club Game

Loading...
New Zealand's regular No. 11 in all forms of the game, Boult, who joined Cadets while at Otumoetai College, came out to bat at No. 7 and led his team to a one-wicket win against Te Puke.
The victory propelled Cadets to the top of the Williams Cup table alongside Mount Maunganui and Central Indians.
The 29-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in New Zealand's 1-4 defeat to India in a five-match ODI series with 12 scalps. Boult has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against India.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 11:13 AM IST