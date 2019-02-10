Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Trent Boult Slams Unbeaten Century in Club Game

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 10, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Trent Boult Slams Unbeaten Century in Club Game

Mostly known for his fierce bowling, Trent Boult smashed an unbeaten 110 for his club side Cadets on Saturday (February 9). This was his third hundred at club cricket level.

New Zealand's regular No. 11 in all forms of the game, Boult, who joined Cadets while at Otumoetai College, came out to bat at No. 7 and led his team to a one-wicket win against Te Puke.

The victory propelled Cadets to the top of the Williams Cup table alongside Mount Maunganui and Central Indians.

The 29-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in New Zealand's 1-4 defeat to India in a five-match ODI series with 12 scalps. Boult has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against India.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
