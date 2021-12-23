Trent Boult Smashes Last Ball Six To Take His Team Over The Line in Super Smash | VIDEO

Trent Boult can be very calm in tense situations. His ability to deliver the odds when times are tough makes him best from the rest. The Kiwi star has made a name for himself playing across different T20 leagues. His role in Mumbai Indians as a premier bowler has made him a fan favourite in India. However, despite all that global fan following one place where he was yet to prove his mettle was his very own domestic T20 league: the Super Smash. On Thursday, he slammed a last-ball six to seal the deal for his domestic team Northern Knights to become the man of the moment.

They were chasing 108 for a win and were tottering at 100 for six when Boult walked out to bat. It looked all over before Boult stunned everyone with his last ball maximum. He started off with a single off the first ball and got the strike with the equation down to 6 off 1. That’s when he cleared his front leg and gave a mighty heave to connect it for a six. Watch the video below:

Thursday’s win has taken the Knights to the top of the points table in the ongoing Super Smash. They currently have 14 points from five matches with a net run rate of 0.577. Canterbury, on the other hand, are precariously placed in the middle of the table with eight points from four games. The Knights will next face the Central Districts on December 30 in New Plymouth.

