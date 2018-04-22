Watch | Trent Boult Takes a Blinder to Leave Virat Kohli Shell Shocked

Fielding deep at the square leg boundary, Boult caught Virat Kohli’s perfectly timed shot with one hand as he dove backwards and stopped just inches before the boundary line. So good was the catch, that even Kohli, who was confident that he had just clobbered another maximum, could not believe what he had seen before walking off shell shocked.
That catch which helped the debutant Harshal Patel pick up his first wicket and Delhi take their third of the night, almost threatened to turn the tide in favour of the visitors. But, AB de Villiers had other ideas while watching on from the non-strikers end as he took over the mantle of aggressor to finish of the job of the chase in great style.
Best catch of Ipl 2018#IPL2018 #rcb#RCBvDD @trent_boult #Takeabow pic.twitter.com/wtDQC67nqb— Bharat Lanzara (@bharat_lanzara) April 21, 2018
AB de Villiers starred with the bat and single-handedly took Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Delhi Daredevils at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing 175 to win, de Villiers scored a stupendous 90 off just 39 balls as RCB registered a comfortable 6 wicket win over Delhi.
The South African, who said that he wanted to be like the 'Black Mamba' in his performance, certainly lived up to the billing and entertained the capacity crowd.
He hit 10 boundaries and 5 sixes, including one 106m hit off Tewatia which hit the roof of the stadium. He ended unbeaten with a strike rate of 230.77.
Earlier, it was the Rishabh Pant show for Delhi which helped them reach what looked like an above par score on what was a slow and a turning pitch. Gambhir's poor run continued with the bat as he was dismissed after an ugly innings, scoring just 3. Roy didn't last long either, with Chahal picking him up for 5.
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then got together, putting up 65 runs for the third wicket as Delhi fought their way back into the game and set the hosts a target of 175 to win.
First Published: April 22, 2018, 12:14 AM IST