Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult Takes Second Hat-trick of the Tournament

New Zealand’s Trent Boult became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the 2019 ICC World Cup during their group stage encounter against Australia at Lord’s on Saturday (June 29).
Boult got rid of Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff off successive deliveries as Australia were restricted to 243-9 in the first innings.
Khawaja was looking like getting Australia to a bigger total and was on 88 when a well-placed yorker did him in after he shuffled across and exposed his stumps.
He then gave Starc a taste of his own medicine, bowling a yorker that tailed in and got under the bat before he could get it down.
Behrendorff was struck on the pad by a full ball and given out and not reviewed it but all that did was delay the inevitable celebrations for the left-arm pacer.
This was the 11th hat-trick in World Cup history and the first from a New Zealand bowler. Boult also became the first player from his country to bag two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.
The first hat-trick of the tournament was taken by Mohammed Shami when India took on Afghanistan at Southampton.
His three wickets in the final over meant India won a tight match and also saw Shami become the second bowler from India after Chetan Sharma to take a World Cup hat-trick.
