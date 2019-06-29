starts in
Match 36:AFG VS PAK

live
AFG AFG
PAK PAK

Leeds

29 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult Takes Second Hat-trick of the Tournament

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
New Zealand’s Trent Boult became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the 2019 ICC World Cup during their group stage encounter against Australia at Lord’s on Saturday (June 29).

Boult got rid of Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff off successive deliveries as Australia were restricted to 243-9 in the first innings.

Khawaja was looking like getting Australia to a bigger total and was on 88 when a well-placed yorker did him in after he shuffled across and exposed his stumps.

He then gave Starc a taste of his own medicine, bowling a yorker that tailed in and got under the bat before he could get it down.

Behrendorff was struck on the pad by a full ball and given out and not reviewed it but all that did was delay the inevitable celebrations for the left-arm pacer.

This was the 11th hat-trick in World Cup history and the first from a New Zealand bowler. Boult also became the first player from his country to bag two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.

The first hat-trick of the tournament was taken by Mohammed Shami when India took on Afghanistan at Southampton.

His three wickets in the final over meant India won a tight match and also saw Shami become the second bowler from India after Chetan Sharma to take a World Cup hat-trick.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
