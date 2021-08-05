Nottingham Weather Today Live Update, India vs England, Day 2: Chances of Rain From Second Session Onwards

Trent Bridge Nottingham Weather Today Live Update: Indian pacers breathed fire in helpful conditions to dismiss a vulnerable England batting line-up for 183 and put their team in a strong position on day one of the first Test here on Wednesday. Jasprit Bumrah (4/46), who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, was back in his element and ran through the opposition alongside his new-ball partner Mohammad Shami (3/28).

In fact, all the pacers including Mohammad Siraj (1/48) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) made the ball talk throughout the England innings lasting 65.4 overs, vindicating the team management’s decision to go for a four-pronged pace attack while leaving out premier spinner R Ashwin from the playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the sole spinner in the XI ahead of Ashwin, raising a few eyebrows.

In response, K L Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma, took India to 21 for no loss at stumps, surviving 13 testing overs from England fast bowlers.

IND vs ENG Nottingham Weather Update

As per Weather.com, Day 2 (Thursday) is expected to see light rain with a moderate breeze is expected and could get heavier over time. Day 3 (Friday), Day 4 (Saturday) and Day 5 (Sunday) will also experience breezy and cloudy weather, with rain interference. Overall, as expected, there will be light rain in the first Test in Nottingham and could play spoilsport.

While the morning session may go unaffected with only 2-3 percent chances of rain predicted, the second session could see interruptions with over 40 percent chances of rain predicted from the second session and it further goes upto 70 for the third session as well. There could be potential disruptions due to thunderstorms as well.

However, with breeze and cloudy weather mostly, the conditions will be excellent to play in. The average temperature will be 20 degrees Celcius over five days.

