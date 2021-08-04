Nottingham Weather Today Live Update, India vs England: Day 1 Expected to be Cloudy; Less Chance of Rain

Trent Bridge Nottingham Weather Today Live Update: The England vs India Test series is set to commence from August 4 with the first Test being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from 03:30 PM IST onwards. The Joe Root-led England side are well prepared for India as the last time the Virat Kohli-led Team India side visited, the hosts battered them 4-1 in the five-match series. On the other way round when England toured India this year, India won the four-match Test series 3-1. The Indian side are ready for the English challenge as they have been in England for the past month, preparing for the crucial five-match Test series.

The weather in England is always a talking point, especially in this part of the year, as monsoons hit hard and affect the outcome of the match. While days are lost due to wet outfields, continuous raining or bad light, only a few matches have been called off or ended in a draw due to the weather.

The weather in England is always unpredictable and as see in the World Test Championships final played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton between India and New Zealand, sessions and a few days were lost, however, for the first time in Test cricket history, the sixth day was added to decide the fate of the World Test Championships, which New Zealand won.

IND vs ENG Nottingham Weather Update

Coming to the weather in Nottingham, England, according to Weather.com, Day 1 (Wednesday) will be cloudy with chances of sun poking in here and there with fewer chances of rain. However, on Day 2 (Thursday), light rain with moderate breeze is expected and could get heavier over time. Day 3 (Friday), Day 4 (Saturday) and Day 5 (Sunday) will also experience breezy and cloudy weather, with rain interference. Overall, as expected, there will be light rain in the first Test in Nottingham and could play spoilsport. However, with breeze and cloudy weather mostly, the conditions will be excellent to play in. The average temperature will be 20 degrees Celcius over five days.

IND vs ENG Trent Bridge Pitch Report

The weather plays a major role and the curators at Trent Bridge have ensured that there is a green patch to play on, which will be bowler-friendly. The BCCI on its official Twitter handle uploaded a picture with the pitch, which shows a smooth green patch at Trent Bridge.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

The pitch will favour bowlers, especially seamers and all eyes will be on veteran Jimmy Anderson, who just loves to claim wickets at Trent Bridge. Out of 617 wickets claimed in his Test career, Anderson has claimed over 60 wickets at Trent Bridge, which include seven five-wicket hauls, which only indicates that the Indians must tread cautiously on dangerous grounds. However, in the previous series in 2018 at Nottingham, India won the (third) Test match at Trent Bridge by a whopping 203 runs. It will be interesting to see the rivalry renewed between Virat Kohli and Jimmy Anderson once again.

