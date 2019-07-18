starts in
days hours mins

Trevor Bayliss Replaces Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad Coach

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Trevor Bayliss Replaces Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad Coach

Trevor Bayliss, England's World Cup-winning coach has been appointed the new coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team announced on Thursday (July 18). He will replace Tom Moody who had been associated with the franchise since it's first season in 2013. Bayliss, during the recently concluded World Cup had made it clear that he would step down from his position after the Ashes.

This is not the first time that Bayliss will coach an IPL team. Previously, he was associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders, and led them to back-to-back titles. His excellent credentials as a coach don't stop there, as he had taken Sydney Sixers to Big Bash League win.

As far as coaching an international side is concerned, he led Sri Lanka to a spot in the 2011 World Cup final, besides his exploits with the English team recently.

The official statement of the Sunrisers Hyderabad read, "After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a different direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss, England's 2019 World Cup winning coach, has been appointed Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions trophy with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward.

"We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward."

Ex-coach Tom Moody, who took Hyderabad to a title win 2016 and five playoff berths, including one in 2019, too came forward and thanked the franchise for the seven-year long association. In a tweet he wrote, "It’s been a privilege to work for Sunrisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we’ve enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans."

ipl 2020sunrisers hyderabadTrevor Bayliss

Related stories

BPL Franchise Khulna Titans Rope in Shane Watson
Cricketnext Staff | July 18, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

BPL Franchise Khulna Titans Rope in Shane Watson

England Eye One Coach for all Formats After Bayliss Steps Down - Giles
Cricketnext Staff | February 22, 2019, 9:38 AM IST

England Eye One Coach for all Formats After Bayliss Steps Down - Giles

Jimmy Neesham's Childhood Coach Died During WC Super Over
Cricketnext Staff | July 18, 2019, 11:38 AM IST

Jimmy Neesham's Childhood Coach Died During WC Super Over

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more