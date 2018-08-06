Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Bayliss Wants to Attack Kohli by Putting Other Batsmen Under Pressure

PTI | Updated: August 6, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
Bayliss Wants to Attack Kohli by Putting Other Batsmen Under Pressure

India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century. (AFP)

Loading...
Birmingham: England coach Trevor Bayliss feels the seemingly peerless Virat Kohli can be put under pressure if the home team's bowlers can continue to tame the rest of the Indian line-up in the ongoing Test series.

"If Virat Kohli is not the best batsman (in the world), he's very close to it. The way he played the first and second innings was high-class stuff. If we can put pressure on the other batsmen in the Indian team, that's going to add to the pressure on him," Bayliss told reporters here.

"I don't think it's any different for us. We've got a few guys who are not necessarily cemented in the team and that put extra pressure on people like Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow," said Bayliss.

India lost the first Test here by 31 runs after two successive batting collapses, during which Kohli stood out with his heroics — a hundred in the first innings and a half century in the second essay.

"In this first Test, the four innings had wickets falling left, right and center all batsmen were in trouble, even Kohli, who I don't think was all that comfortable early on. It was difficult to bat, probably more difficult than it looked from outside," he added.

Bayliss said he expects the Indian team to learn quickly from the mistakes committed while tackling the moving ball just as his team would look to address its weak handling of spin, in the remaining four matches of the series.

"India are a very good team. We're very much in the hunt here. When the ball's moving, we've shown that a few of their guys do struggle against the moving ball. I'm sure that they'll be going away working out how they can play it as we're going working on how to play the off spin," he added.

He also agreed with Ashwin's remark that Dukes ball is the best for Test cricket at the moment.

"We're not going to pick a second-best team because they're all right-handers. Certainly, with Ashwin bowling so well to all batsmen but obviously to the left-handers, we'll have to have a bit of a chat and see how we might be able to play him a little different.

"It would be nice (to get Dukes in all Tests). It gets a bit of sideways movement. I'm a fan of Test cricket and you watch these games and some of these lower scores they do, most of the time, give a good Test match for the fans," said Bayliss.

Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018india vs england 2018Joe RootR AshwinTrevor Baylissvirat kohli
First Published: August 6, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...