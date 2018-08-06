Bayliss Wants to Attack Kohli by Putting Other Batsmen Under Pressure

Loading...
"If Virat Kohli is not the best batsman (in the world), he's very close to it. The way he played the first and second innings was high-class stuff. If we can put pressure on the other batsmen in the Indian team, that's going to add to the pressure on him," Bayliss told reporters here.
"I don't think it's any different for us. We've got a few guys who are not necessarily cemented in the team and that put extra pressure on people like Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow," said Bayliss.
India lost the first Test here by 31 runs after two successive batting collapses, during which Kohli stood out with his heroics — a hundred in the first innings and a half century in the second essay.
"In this first Test, the four innings had wickets falling left, right and center all batsmen were in trouble, even Kohli, who I don't think was all that comfortable early on. It was difficult to bat, probably more difficult than it looked from outside," he added.
Bayliss said he expects the Indian team to learn quickly from the mistakes committed while tackling the moving ball just as his team would look to address its weak handling of spin, in the remaining four matches of the series.
"India are a very good team. We're very much in the hunt here. When the ball's moving, we've shown that a few of their guys do struggle against the moving ball. I'm sure that they'll be going away working out how they can play it as we're going working on how to play the off spin," he added.
He also agreed with Ashwin's remark that Dukes ball is the best for Test cricket at the moment.
"We're not going to pick a second-best team because they're all right-handers. Certainly, with Ashwin bowling so well to all batsmen but obviously to the left-handers, we'll have to have a bit of a chat and see how we might be able to play him a little different.
"It would be nice (to get Dukes in all Tests). It gets a bit of sideways movement. I'm a fan of Test cricket and you watch these games and some of these lower scores they do, most of the time, give a good Test match for the fans," said Bayliss.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 6, 2018, 1:29 PM IST