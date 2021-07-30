Trevor Hohns Quits as Australia's Chief Selector, George Bailey Set to Take Over: Report

Australia’s chief selector Trevor Hohns has reportedly quit his role ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Sydney Morning Herald and the Age report that Hohns has recently handed his notice. Former Australia batsman George Bailey is likely to replace him, according to the report.

Hohns had a combined 16 years as chief selector across two stints from 1995 to 2021.

He was a selector in the successful World Cup campaigns of 1999 and 2003, apart from three successful Ashes defences and their series win in India in 2004.

The 67-year-old, a former Australian spin bowler, became a selector in 1993 and under his first stint, Australia won a record 16 successive Test matches and claimed the 1999 and 2003 World Cups in a golden era.

His current stint as chief selector began in 2016 when Rod Marsh quit following a string of heavy test defeats.

George Bailey is a current selector, but Cricket Australia is yet to confirm the report.

