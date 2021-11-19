Tri-nation Series Can be Held at Some Point Between India and Pakistan: PCB Chief Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja feels that it will be difficult to stage bilateral series between India and Pakistan but two Asian cricket powerhouse can face each other in tri-nation series in the coming years. The India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the most-talked-about rivalries in world cricket, however, the political tension between the two nations has forced them to stop playing against each other in bilateral series. It is to be noted that India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012 on Indian soil.

However, Raja has assured that both teams will continue playing against each other in ICC bound tournaments.

“It is hard to get a bilateral series with India but tri-nation series can be held at some point," said Ramiz in a virtual interaction with the press. “As far as the international tournaments are concerned, it is not easy to pull out. Because in that case, there is pressure. And all these things are presented to the boards and I don’t think this will happen."

Ramiz further talked about his working relationship with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“With regards to my working relationship with Sourav Ganguly, I have that. We spoke about numerous things and how can we take the world cricket forward. There should be a benefit for everyone since cricketers are holding these positions and it is easier to talk since the bond is there. It won’t be easy and as long as there are political hurdles involved, things won’t move forward," he added.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list of host countries for the upcoming tournaments that are to take place from the 2024-2031 FTP cycle. The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has gone to Pakistan. Looking at the current political situation between the two neighbours, the situation could be dicey in four years. Although, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur feels the call will be taken when the time arrives.

“When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

