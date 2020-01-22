Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Tri-series Before World Cup Will Help in Team Composition: Mandhana

Playing in a tri-nation tournament before the Women's World T20 will help in strategising and team composition, senior India player Smriti Mandhana said on Wednesday.

PTI |January 22, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Tri-series Before World Cup Will Help in Team Composition: Mandhana

Mumbai: Playing in a tri-nation tournament before the Women's World T20 will help in strategising and team composition, senior India player Smriti Mandhana said on Wednesday.

The marquee event will start in Australia next month but before that, the country is hosting India and England in a tri-series.

"Most of them have played in Australia, I think India A touring Australia last month is also going to be a big help (as) four-five players were part of that team as well," Mandhana told reporters here.

She added, "The tri-series is going to be a really important tournament, thinking about the team composition or what is needed or what target we need to aim at on Australian wickets."

The left-handed batswoman was speaking after unveiling a 'Power' fitness collection range here.

She said the tri-series matches could tell them a lot about what will be a safe target during the World Cup.

"How can our bowlers plan better, all those things we are going to understand once we land in Australia and play the tri-series.

"Specially the targets, tri-series will define the targets, like what the scoreline will be for the World Cup.

"England, Australia and India is always going (to be challenging). We are going to aim at good targets so I think that (tri-series) is an important tournament leading up to the World Cup," the 23-year-old said.

According to Mandhana, the team has been thinking about the WorldT20 for the past one year.

"Last one year, whatever we were doing during the matches, we were thinking about the World Cup, so finally we are leaving for the World Cup, it is quite exciting.

"I'm looking forward to playing this World Cup with this team as it is a new team with a mixture of experienced and new players," she said.

