TRI vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Windies Test Championship 2022 match, May 18, 07:30 PM IST

TRI vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Windies Test Championship 2022 match between Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will play against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the upcoming Windies Test Championship 2022 match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago. The game will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 18.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes started the league on a poor note by losing their first game against Barbados Pride by four wickets. The team was quick to redeem itself. They defeated Guyana in their second game by an innings and 57 runs to record their first win in the Championship. With one victory from two games, the Hurricanes are third in the points table.

Coming to Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, they have won both their league matches so far. With two wins from as many games, the team is second in the points table. Red Force defeated Windward Volcanoes in their most recent encounter by an innings and 43 runs.

Ahead of the match between Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, here is everything you need to know:

TRI vs LEE Telecast

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes game will not be telecast in India

TRI vs LEE Live Streaming

The Windies Test Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRI vs LEE Match Details

The Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes fixture will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago at 07:30 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

TRI vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Colin Archibald

Vice-Captain – Jason Mohammed

Suggested Playing XI for TRI vs LEE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Yannic Cariah, Keagan Simmons

All-rounders: Jason Mohammed, Rahkeem Cornwall, Terrence Warde

Bowlers: Bryan Charles, Colin Archibald, Anderson Phillip

TRI vs LEE Probable XIs:

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: Jeremy Solozano, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Imran Khan (c), Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Jayden Seale, Joshua Da Silva (wk)

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Rahkeem Cornwall, Terrence Warde, Colin Archibald, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (c&wk), Montcin Hodge, Daniel Doram, Alzarri Joseph, Jeremiah Louis, Kieran Powell, Kofi James

