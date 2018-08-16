Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Tributes Pour in For Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 16, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
Tributes Pour in For Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar (Image: ICC)

Ajit Wadekar, former India captain passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 77. Since then tributes have been pouring in from former and current players.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, “Look at me, thrilled to bits, sitting in the lap of the superstar Indian captain, thanks to my dad. #RIPAjitWadekar."




Mohammed Azharuddin, skipper of the Indian team when Wadekar was the manager, tweeted, "#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩."




The Indian team, who is currently in playing a five-Test series in England too paid their tributes to the legend. The team observed a two minute silence in Wadekar's memory. The BCCI tweeted about the same.







Players like Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag paid homage to Wadekar.



















In a career spanning eight years, Wadekar played 37 Tests for India and scored 2113 runs. His biggest achievement came when he led India to maiden victories in West Indies and England in 1971. After retiring from international cricket, Wadekar served as Team India's manager and later as chairman of selectors.





First Published: August 16, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
