Tributes Pour in For Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar (Image: ICC)

Loading...

Look at me, thrilled to bits, sitting in the lap of the superstar Indian captain, thanks to my dad. 😌#RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/gDdqtu9cZ4 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 16, 2018

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018

#TeamIndia members observe a two minute silence to condole the sad demise of former India Captain Ajit Wadekar. pic.twitter.com/Ao69bXV10T — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018

Ajit Wadekar Sir always had interesting insights to offer me when I met him. One such instance was when he said, "Play the way you are playing and play Khadoos" 🙂

Will miss you Sir... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/InmyJZvK2H — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

Great lose to the Cricket fraternity.. my condolences to his whole family RIP Ajit Wadekar sir — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar sir. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/67UVcvJUK9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018

First Published: August 16, 2018, 4:36 PM IST