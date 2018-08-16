Tributes Pour in For Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, “Look at me, thrilled to bits, sitting in the lap of the superstar Indian captain, thanks to my dad. #RIPAjitWadekar."
Look at me, thrilled to bits, sitting in the lap of the superstar Indian captain, thanks to my dad. 😌#RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/gDdqtu9cZ4— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 16, 2018
Mohammed Azharuddin, skipper of the Indian team when Wadekar was the manager, tweeted, "#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..@BCCI."
#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..@BCCI pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018
The Indian team, who is currently in playing a five-Test series in England too paid their tributes to the legend. The team observed a two minute silence in Wadekar's memory. The BCCI tweeted about the same.
#TeamIndia members observe a two minute silence to condole the sad demise of former India Captain Ajit Wadekar. pic.twitter.com/Ao69bXV10T— BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018
Ajit Wadekar Sir always had interesting insights to offer me when I met him. One such instance was when he said, "Play the way you are playing and play Khadoos" 🙂— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 16, 2018
Will miss you Sir... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/InmyJZvK2H
Players like Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag paid homage to Wadekar.
Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! 🙏— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018
Great lose to the Cricket fraternity.. my condolences to his whole family RIP Ajit Wadekar sir— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 16, 2018
Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018
Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar sir. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018
A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/67UVcvJUK9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018
In a career spanning eight years, Wadekar played 37 Tests for India and scored 2113 runs. His biggest achievement came when he led India to maiden victories in West Indies and England in 1971. After retiring from international cricket, Wadekar served as Team India's manager and later as chairman of selectors.