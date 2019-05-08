Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Kieron Pollard for 2019 CPL Season

Loading...
The Trinidadian all-rounder, who played for the Barbados Tridents from 2013 to 2017 and for St Lucia Stars in 2018, will be playing for his home franchise for the first time in his CPL career this season.
“We are delighted to welcome Pollard back home and its great to continue our efforts to bring as many Trini boys home as possible. I can’t wait for the reaction of the fans when Pollard takes the field at our opening game on 4 September,” TKR director Venky Mysore said.
The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will look to help TKR add to the three titles they have won in the last four tournaments in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Pollard has played in 474 T20 matches and brings a vast amount of experience to the Knight Riders squad, from CPL and from tournaments around the world.
The rest of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad will be decided at the CPL Players Draft, which takes place on May 22.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 3:08 PM IST