Trinidad Pitch Report: Both Teams Will Be Looking Forward To A High Scoring Encounter at Port Of Spain

After India whitewashed West Indies in the T20 international series, the first One Day International at Guyana was a washed out affair. As the cricketing action shifts to the Queen's Park Oval at the Port of Spain in Trinidad, the pitch has been known to be a high scoring track. With the weather expected to be clear, we may get to see a full 50-over game.
India don't have great memories of the ground as this is where their 2007 World Cup campaign came to an end. However, when it comes to playing against West Indies, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious six times as compared to seven by the Caribbean.
The highest ODI total recorded at the venue has been 413/5, made by India against Bermuda. Teams winning the toss will be looking to bowl first as chasing would be easier for the side with the track batting friendly.
India will be expecting Shreyas Iyer to make it count in the opportunity he gets. As for West Indies, Chris Gayle will be looking to part ways with international cricket in a much better way than his innings of 4(31) in the previous game. This will be his penultimate match.
