NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

16/0 (10.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 80.0 Overs Left Today

Trinidad Pitch Report: Both Teams Will Be Looking Forward To Bat First At Port Of Spain

August 14, 2019
Trinidad Pitch Report: Both Teams Will Be Looking Forward To Bat First At Port Of Spain

India is all set to take on West Indies in the final One Day International at the Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain, Trinidad. While the Men in Blue will be looking to seal the series, the hosts would want to draw level.

The surface got slower in the second game as the match progressed. Hence, both teams may want to bat first and put up a good total. However, the weather predictions suggest that it may be an on-off game. Hence, it will be a tricky decision.

India don't have great memories of the ground as this is where their 2007 World Cup campaign came to an end. However, between them and West Indies, both have won emerged victorious seven time against each other here. The highest ODI total recorded at the venue has been 413/5, made by India against Bermuda.

Shreyas Iyer made a statement in the second ODI with a fantastic innings. Rishabh Pant will be looking forward to prove himself as well in the 50-over format. However, the focus of attention will be on Chris Gayle who might be playing his farewell. The Universe Boss will looking to sign off in style if he decides to retire.

