Trinidad Weather Today: Clear Skies With Minimal Chance of Rain in Second India-West Indies ODI

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
Trinidad Weather Today: Clear Skies With Minimal Chance of Rain in Second India-West Indies ODI

There is finally some good news for Indian cricket fans after the washout of their first ODI against the West Indies in Guyana earlier this week. The second ODI, which will be held at Port of Spain in Trinidad, will be played under largely clear skies on Sunday (August 11).

The MET department says there is minimal chances of rain in Port of Spain throughout Sunday, raising expectations of a full 50-over game between the two sides. India, who whitewashed West Indies 3-0, will hope to carry on that same form in the ODI series as well.

The day will see sunny skies with temperatures in the range of 30 to 32 degrees throughout the day time. The humidity will be hovering around 70 per cent making it tough for the players from both sides in the field.

India will look to keep West Indies’ misery going in the ODI format — the hosts having won just one out of their last six ODI fixtures, over Afghanistan in the World Cup. Although the home side have a much superior win-loss record over India at home, Virat Kohli’s side have dominated the ODI between the two sides in recent times.

India have won seven out of the 10 ODIs played against the West Indies since the 2015 50-over World Cup.

