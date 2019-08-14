Trinidad Weather Today: Cloudy With Chance of Showers in Third India-West Indies ODI

Rain has followed India and West Indies in the Caribbean since the start of the three-match ODI series in Guyana. Yet another cloudy day is in store for the third and final ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (August 14).
The MET department predicts that Wednesday will begin with early morning rain at 6am in Port of Spain before another round of showers between 10 and 11am just before the start of play. It is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the day before another round of rain predicted around 4pm on match day.
It will be bad news for both sides looking to get a full game underway. The first ODI in Guyana was washed out after just 13 overs due to rain.
There was rain in the second innings of the second ODI as well with the game reduced to 46 overs. India emerged as winners in the rain-hit tie on Sunday (August 11) via DLS method.
The temperature in Port of Spain will hover around 31-32 degrees with humidity well above 50 degrees throughout the day. The short and sharp showers in Trinidad will mean around stop-start day of cricket throughout Wednesday.
Virat Kohli’s Indian side lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 59-run win (DLS method) in the second ODI.
