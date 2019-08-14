Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

8/0 (6.3)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 83.2 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Trinidad Weather Today: Cloudy With Chance of Showers in Third India-West Indies ODI

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Trinidad Weather Today: Cloudy With Chance of Showers in Third India-West Indies ODI

Rain has followed India and West Indies in the Caribbean since the start of the three-match ODI series in Guyana. Yet another cloudy day is in store for the third and final ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (August 14).

The MET department predicts that Wednesday will begin with early morning rain at 6am in Port of Spain before another round of showers between 10 and 11am just before the start of play. It is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the day before another round of rain predicted around 4pm on match day.

It will be bad news for both sides looking to get a full game underway. The first ODI in Guyana was washed out after just 13 overs due to rain.

There was rain in the second innings of the second ODI as well with the game reduced to 46 overs. India emerged as winners in the rain-hit tie on Sunday (August 11) via DLS method.

The temperature in Port of Spain will hover around 31-32 degrees with humidity well above 50 degrees throughout the day. The short and sharp showers in Trinidad will mean around stop-start day of cricket throughout Wednesday.

Virat Kohli’s Indian side lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 59-run win (DLS method) in the second ODI.

india vs west indies 2019Port of SpainQueens Park Ovalthird oditrinidadvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...