Trinidad Weather Update, India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, ICC U-19 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 match 15

Both India and Ireland enter the game having won their first games. While India beat South Africa, Ireland defeated Uganda by a margin of 39 runs. India is one of the most successful nations in this tournament, having won it four times and reaching the final in the most recent edition only to lose to a spirited Bangladesh U19 team in the final. Against Ireland, the Yash Dhull-led squad will be favorites, with the skipper being the important batsman to watch out for.

Ireland’s batting struggled to get going against Uganda, with no other batsman scoring a fifty other than centurion Jamie Cox. Ireland’s hitters must get their act together against a formidable Indian bowling lineup. Matthew Humphreys, the left-arm spinner, impressed with four wickets in the last game and will look to build on that performance. Off-spinner Nathan Maguire surrendered only 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs, scooping up two wickets, and if their batting clicks, Ireland may offer a serious threat to the Boys in Blue.

Weather report

The weather is unlikely to present any problems when India takes against Ireland U-19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday. The temperature will probably be around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity percentage in Trinidad will be at 72 percent, with a wind speed of 19 km/h. Furthermore, with a precipitation percentage of 20, the rain is unlikely to cause a halt in the game.

India (IND) U-19 vs Ireland (IRE) U-19 probable playing XIs:

India U-19:

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaikh Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Ireland U-19:

David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Nathan McGuire, Scott MacBeth, Philippus le Roux, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad

