Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Tripura Tells BCCI It Cannot Host Domestic Games till October

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: July 31, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
Tripura Tells BCCI It Cannot Host Domestic Games till October

Image for Representation Only. (Image credit: Getty Images.)

Loading...
New Delhi: After Mumbai and Kerala, the Tripura Cricket Association has now written to the BCCI saying that it will not be in a position to host the domestic games till October in the 2018-19 due to the ongoing monsoon in the state.

This year the domestic season starts in August and Tripura secretary Jayanta De wrote to the board, marking GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim, to express the state’s inability to organise any matches for the first couple of months of the season.
In the letter, in possession of CricketNext, De said: “I would like to bring the matter to your notice that in our state of Tripura, the climate condition is very much peculiar and since April to October in every year, there would be bad weather and heavy shower.

“In this context, it could not be possible for us to host any matches of BCCI upto October, as because we need some time to prepare the ground as well as pitch for match fit condition after the rainy season completes. Under this circumstance, we would request you to kindly consider the matter and feel free to determine any matches of BCCI Domestic Cricket Tournaments (in every cricket season) zonal or elite/plate to host in our state from the 1st week of November.”

Most state associations have raised concerns about the decision to start the season early as the monsoon is generally known to be prevalent till September in most of the country.

Also Watch

bcciDiana Eduljikerala cricket associationMumbai Cricket associationRahul JohriSaba KarimTripuratripura cricket associationVinod Rai
First Published: July 31, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...