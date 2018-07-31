Tripura Tells BCCI It Cannot Host Domestic Games till October

Loading...
This year the domestic season starts in August and Tripura secretary Jayanta De wrote to the board, marking GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim, to express the state’s inability to organise any matches for the first couple of months of the season.
In the letter, in possession of CricketNext, De said: “I would like to bring the matter to your notice that in our state of Tripura, the climate condition is very much peculiar and since April to October in every year, there would be bad weather and heavy shower.
“In this context, it could not be possible for us to host any matches of BCCI upto October, as because we need some time to prepare the ground as well as pitch for match fit condition after the rainy season completes. Under this circumstance, we would request you to kindly consider the matter and feel free to determine any matches of BCCI Domestic Cricket Tournaments (in every cricket season) zonal or elite/plate to host in our state from the 1st week of November.”
Most state associations have raised concerns about the decision to start the season early as the monsoon is generally known to be prevalent till September in most of the country.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
bcciDiana Eduljikerala cricket associationMumbai Cricket associationRahul JohriSaba KarimTripuratripura cricket associationVinod Rai
First Published: July 31, 2018, 2:07 PM IST