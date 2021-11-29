Trolls Go After Dane Van Niekerk For Poor Show in WBBL Final, Marizanne Kapp Backs Her

South African star Marizanne Kapp’s all-around performance on Saturday helped Perth Scorchers Women to win their maiden Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title in Perth after defeating Adelaide Strikers by 12 runs. She took one wicket, giving away just 25 runs, and played a knock of 31 runs in 23 balls, helping her side to restrict the Strikers to 134/6 while chasing 147.

She was also declared as the player of the match. However, her partner Dane van Niekerk could score only 6 runs off 13 balls for Strikers and this led to netizens abusing her. The hate messages and abuse reached Kapp as well who slammed trollers while sharing the screenshots of the online abuses her wife faced.

The premier South African pacer Kapp slammed the trolls and termed the abuses as “shocking”. She also asked abusers to “Leave my wife alone!”

This is NOT okay guys! Stop abusing players, we are human! Stop abusing my wife @Danevn811. We are sick and tired of the abuse we get when we fail! pic.twitter.com/gBlDqh9Hrb— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 28, 2021

Kapp also shared the tweet of Kass Naidu, the first woman television cricket commentator in South Africa. Naidu in her tweet has asked sports lovers to be “kind and supportive” to athletes.

On Saturday, Dane Van Niekerk, the opener for Adelaide Strikers, faced her partner Kapp in the first and third over of the WBBL final. Kapp and Dane got married in 2018 and continue to live happily by each other’s side. After the completion of WBBL 2021, they returned to their home together.

5 months later… we are finally on our way home!!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ozShhK2WHd— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 28, 2021

In her bowling spell of 4 over, Kapp also picked 1 wicket while defending 146 after scoring an unbeaten 23-ball 31. Perth Scorchers managed to defend the target and win their maiden WBBL title as they restricted Strikers to 134 runs.

This time last night 🏆 Can we all just take a moment 🙌#MADETOUGH #WBBL07Champions pic.twitter.com/le27CaX3Yh— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 28, 2021

“I don’t think I deserve this, it’s a team effort. Credit to the Strikers as well. I was facing off my wife in the final. She knows me so well,” said Kapp after winning the player of the match award.

