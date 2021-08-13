TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 13, 11:30 pm IST

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix:

In the 27th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Birmingham Phoenix will lock horns with Trent Rockets. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the match on August 13, Friday at 11:30 PM IST.

Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix are expected to give a tough fight to each other in the contest on Friday. Rockets are currently third in the points table with four victories and two losses. The team suffered a blow in their last match as they lost against Oval Invincibles by nine runs.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, is riding on confidence. The team has secured victory in their last three matches and will be desperate to continue the winning momentum. Phoenix have also won four out of six league games. They are second in the points table due to a better net run rate than Trent Rockets.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix; here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs BPH Telecast

The Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix match will not be broadcasted in India.

TRT vs BPH Live Streaming

The TRT vs BPH game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT vs BPH Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 13, Friday at 11:30 PM IST.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Hales

Vice-Captain- Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores, Chris Benjamin

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone (C),

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir

TRT vs BPH Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets: D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Tom Moores(wk), Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Lewis Gregory, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan

Birmingham Phoenix: Daniel Bell Drummond, Liam Livingstone, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin(wk), Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir, Benny Howell

