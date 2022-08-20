TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for The Hundred match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, August 20, 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for The Hundred match: Trent Rockets will host London Spirit for a crucial encounter of The Hundred. The two teams will face each other to determine who will remain at the top of the points table. While London Spirit currently occupies the top spot, Trent Rockets can climb up to the top position with a win in Match 20. For Trent Rockets, the opening duo of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan are dominating the opposition bowlers. Skipper Lewis Gregory will hope that both the openers continue their rich vein of form.

On the other hand, Adam Rossington is scoring heavily for London Spirit. The destructive wicketkeeper batter scored a scintillating 66 off just 25 balls in the last match against Northern Superchargers. Therefore, the team management of Trent Rockets will try to execute their plans against Rossington in this all-important encounter. There is little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be a competitive contest.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Trent Rockets and London Spirit be played?

The match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit will be played on August 20, Saturday.

Where will the match between Trent Rockets and London Spirit be played?

The match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time will the match between Trent Rockets and London Spirit begin?

The match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit will begin at 11:30 PM IST, on August 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Trent Rockets and London Spirit?

The match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Trent Rockets and London Spirit?

The match between Trent Rockets vs London Spirit will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adam Rossington

Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan,

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi

TRT vs LNS Possible Starting XI

Trent Rockets Predicted Line-up: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

London Spirit Predicted Line-up: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

