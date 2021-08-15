TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Men's Match, August 15, 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals: In the 29th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament, Manchester Originals will lock horns with Trent Rockets. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the match on August 15, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST. The team between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals that will win the contest on Sunday will confirm a birth in top four in The Hundred Men’s tournament.

Trent Rockets are currently third in the points table. They have won four league games while the opposite team got better off them in three matches. Trent will have to put extra effort on Sunday as they lost their last two matches against Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix by nine and 16 runs, respectively.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are sitting at sixth place with two victories, three losses, and two abandoned matches. Just like Trent Rockets, the Originals were also defeated in their last two league games by London Spirit and Northern Superchargers.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs MNR Telecast

The Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match will not be broadcast in India.

TRT vs MNR Live Streaming

The TRT vs MNR game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT vs MNR Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 15, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Samit Patel

Vice-captain - Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro,

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn

TRT vs MNR Probable XIs

Trent Rockets: Sam Cook, Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Tom Moores(wk), Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Timm van der Gugten, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn

