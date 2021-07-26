​TRT vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, July 26, 11:00 PM IST

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers: The seventh match of The Hundred Men’s will be played between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the match on July 26, Monday at 11:00 PM IST.

Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers got off to a contrasting start in the Hundred Men’s competition. Trent Rockets won their opening affair against Southern Brave by nine wickets. It was the team’s bowling unit that stepped up to help the Rockets register a victory. With two points under their belt, Trent Rockets are sitting at the second position on the points table.

Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, find themselves at the second-last spot. The team failed to show any impactful performance in their first game as they were outclassed by Welsh Fire. Entering the contest on Monday, the Superchargers will be hoping to make a comeback and add two points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers; here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs NOS Telecast

The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers match will not be broadcasted in India.

TRT vs NOS Live Streaming

The TRT vs NOS game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT vs NOS Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 26, Monday at 11:00 PM IST.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain:Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Simpson

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Chris Lynn

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Ben Stokes, Luke Wood

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Marchant de Lange, Rashid Khan

TRT vs NOS Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets: D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores, Lewis Gregory (c), Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan

Northern Superchargers: John Simpson, Brydon Carse, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rehman

