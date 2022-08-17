TRT vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's 2022 match, August 17, 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles: Oval Invincibles will be bidding to register their fourth consecutive victory in The Hundred Men’s tournament when they will lock horns with Trent Rockets. The Invincibles are second in the points tally with three wins and one loss.

The team lost its first game to London Spirit by three runs. However, since then there has been no turning back for the franchise. They are coming into the Wednesday game after defeating Welsh Fire, Northern Superchargers, and Southern Brave by 39 runs, three wickets, and seven wickets, respectively.

Speaking of Trent Rockets, they have also won three out of four league matches. The team recorded its first defeat in the 100-ball tournament in its last game against Birmingham Phoenix. Rockets batters failed to do well as they ended up with only 145 runs while batting in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles, here is everything you need to know:

TRT vs OVI Telecast

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles game will not be telecast in India.

TRT vs OVI Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TRT vs OVI Match Details

TRT vs OVI match will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham at 11:30 PM IST on August 17, Wednesday.

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain – Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Luke Wood, Tom Curran

TRT vs OVI Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets: Luke Wood, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Sam Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ian Cockbain, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c)

Oval Invincibles: Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Sam Curran, Jordon Cox, Tom Curran

