TRT vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men’s, July 24 7:00 pm IST

TRT vs SOB dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s The Hundred Men’s match between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave July 24 1900 IST

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Dream11, TRT vs SOB Dream11 Latest Update, TRT vs SOB Dream11 Win, TRT vs SOB Dream11 App, TRT vs SOB Dream11 2021, TRT vs SOB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TRT vs SOB Dream11 Live Streaming

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave:

Trent Rockets will play host to Southern Brave on Saturday in the third match of The Hundred at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match between TRT and SOB is slated to kick off at 7:00 pm (IST). With international stars like Rashid Khan and Joe Root in their ranks, the Trent Rockets squad is well balanced. The Trent Rockets team has several all-rounders in their squad and they will rely upon them for depth in bowling as well as batting.

The Southern Brave led by Alex Davies are the team to beat in The Hundred. The Souther Brave have arguably the best bowling lineup in the tournament and it is led by ace England seamer Jofra Archer. And with the likes of Devon Conway and James Vince, they also have a formidable batting unit.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Men’s match between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave; here is everything you want to know about this encounter:

TRT vs SOB Telecast

The match between TRT vs SOB is not televised in India.

TRT vs SOB Live Streaming

The match between TRT vs SOB can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

TRT vs SOB Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The TRT vs SOB match will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

TRT vs SOB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Devon Conway,

Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Devon Conway, James Vince, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Chris Jordan, D’Arcy Short, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

TRT vs SOB probable playing XI:

Trent Rockets Predicted Playing XI: Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook and Marchant de Lange

Southern Brave Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway, James Vince, Alex Davies (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan and George Garton

