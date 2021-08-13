TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 13, 8:00 PM IST

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women:

The 27th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Trent Rockets Women. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the match on August 13, Friday at 8:00 pm IST. The cricket fans can expect a cracker of a game. Both Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women can be expected to give their best as the tournament is heading towards its business days.

Trent Rockets are currently third in the points table. They have secured victory in three league matches while losing two. The team’s last match against Oval Invincibles Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Birmingham Phoenix Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last position in the standings. They have won just two games while losing as many as four encounters. The team needs to win both their remaining league matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women; here is everything you need to know:

TRT-W vs BPH-W Telecast

The Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Live Streaming

The TRT-W vs BPH-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 13, Friday at 08:00 PM IST.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nat Sciver

Vice-Captain- Sammy Jo-Johnson

Suggested Playing XI for TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Graham, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon

TRT-W vs BPH-W Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets Women: Sammy Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest(wk), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones

