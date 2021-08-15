TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For The Hundred Women's, August 15, 8:00 PM IST

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Trent Rockets Women and Manchester Originals Women: The 29th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Manchester Originals Women and Trent Rockets Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 15, Sunday at 08:00 PM IST at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Trent Rockets Women desperately need a victory in their last league match of The Hundred Women’s Competition. The team is currently fourth in the points table and the victory in the match against Manchester Originals Women will almost confirm a playoff berth for Trent Rockets in the next stage. The team might be low on confidence after their loss in the last match against Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets.

Manchester Originals Women, on the other hand, should be playing for their pride in the last match against Trent Rockets. The chances of the team making it to the second stage have also diminished. Manchester are reeling at the second-last position with just two victories from seven league matches.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets Women and Manchester Originals Women; here is everything you need to know:

TRT-W vs MNR-W Telecast

The Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women match will not be broadcast in India.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Live Streaming

The TRT-W vs MNR-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 15, Sunday at 08:00 PM IST.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Katherine Brunt

Vice-captain - Kate Cross

Suggested Playing XI for TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Georgia Boyce, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt

TRT-W vs MNR-W Probable XIs

Trent Rockets Women: Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Emily Windsor, Rachel Priest(wk), Natalie Sciver, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis, Sammy Jo Johnson

Manchester Originals Women: Cordelia Griffith, Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here