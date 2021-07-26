TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, July 26, 07:30 PM IST

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Trent Rockets Women and Northern Superchargers Women:The seventh match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Northern Superchargers Women and Trent Rockets Women. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the match on July 26, Monday at 07:30 PM IST. Trent Women had a disastrous start to their campaign in The Hundreds.

The team lost their opening affair to Southern Brave Women by 23 runs. As Trent Rockets are yet to open their account in the competition, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, are sitting at the third spot. They had a terrific in the 100-ball tournament. The Superchargers outclassed Welsh Fire Women in their only league match by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Trent Rockets Women and Northern Superchargers Women; here is everything you need to know:

TRT-W vs NOS-W Telecast

The Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Live Streaming

The TRT-W vs NOS-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

TRT-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The match between Trent Rockets Women and Northern Superchargers Women will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 26, Monday at 07:30 PM IST.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver

Vice-Captain: Katherine Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Winfield

Batsmen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Abigail Freeborn, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Liz Russell

TRT-W vs NOS-W Probable XIs:

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver (c), Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Abigail Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Rachel Priest (wk), Michaela Kirk, , Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt

Northern Superchargers Women: Holly Armitage, Lauren Winfield-Hill (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath (wk), Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Langston

