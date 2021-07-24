TRT-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s, July 24 03:30 pm IST

TRT-W vs SOB-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s The Hundred Women’s match between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Brave Women July 24 1530 IST

In the third match of The Hundred, Trent Rockets Women will play host to the Southern Brave Women on Saturday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match between TRT-W and SOB-W will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST) and fans can catch the live action on the Fancode app as The Hundred is not televised in India.

England international Nat Sciver will lead the Trent Rockets Women in the inaugural edition of the revolutionary series. The Trent Rockets Women have named a pretty decent squad and have both experienced and young players in their ranks. Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Sarah Glenn and Katherine Burnt are some prominent names in the Trent Rockets Women squad.

On the other hand, the Southern Braves have a perfect opening duo in England’s Danni Wyatt and India’s Smriti Mandhana. The presence of Stafanie Taylor and Sophia Dunkley will further solidify their top order. The Southern Braves’ bowling attack will be spearheaded by their skipper Anya Shrubsole.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Women’s match between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Brave Women; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

TRT-W vs SOB-W Telecast

The match between TRT-W vs SOB-W is not televised in India.

TRT-W vs SOB-W Live Streaming

The match between TRT-W vs SOB-W can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

TRT-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The TRT-W vs SOB-W match will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

TRT-W vs SOB-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nat Sciver

Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

TRT-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Teresa Graves

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Lucy Higham, Tara Norris

TRT-W vs SOB-W probable playing XI:

Trent Rockets Women Predicted Playing XI: Rachel Priest (wk), Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver (c), Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham

Southern Brave Women Predicted Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Stafanie Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Boucher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Carla Rudd (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), Tara Norris, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell

