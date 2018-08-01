Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
‘Try it at Home’, says MS Dhoni After Posting Clip of Bike Stunt

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 2:14 PM IST
MS Dhoni. (IMAGE: Instagram)

Back after the limited-overs series in England, former India captain MS Dhoni is enjoying his time away from the game at his Ranchi residence.

He recently posted a clip on Instagram, performing a stunt on a small bicycle while wearing shades. The slow-motion clip shows the 37-year-old trying to balance himself while riding downhill in the backyard. He even encouraged everyone to try it at home!



Just for fun, plz try it at home.


A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on






The wicket-keeper recently became only the 12th batsman in ODI history to get past 10,000 runs.

There was speculation about Dhoni considering retirement after he asked for the ball from the umpire post the final ODI against England, but head coach Ravi Shastri put those to rest, stating that the ball was taken to show its condition to bowling coach Bharat Arun.

dhoni stuntMS DhoniOff The Field
