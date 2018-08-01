‘Try it at Home’, says MS Dhoni After Posting Clip of Bike Stunt

Loading...
He recently posted a clip on Instagram, performing a stunt on a small bicycle while wearing shades. The slow-motion clip shows the 37-year-old trying to balance himself while riding downhill in the backyard. He even encouraged everyone to try it at home!
The wicket-keeper recently became only the 12th batsman in ODI history to get past 10,000 runs.
There was speculation about Dhoni considering retirement after he asked for the ball from the umpire post the final ODI against England, but head coach Ravi Shastri put those to rest, stating that the ball was taken to show its condition to bowling coach Bharat Arun.
First Published: August 1, 2018, 2:14 PM IST