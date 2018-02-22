Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Try to Bring Skills of World's Best Batsmen Into My Batting: Steve Smith

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2018, 9:27 PM IST
Try to Bring Skills of World's Best Batsmen Into My Batting: Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday. (AP)

Australian captain Steve Smith is known for his eccentric batting style, which might not be straight out of the textbook but works perfectly well for him.

Now, the Aussie skipper has revealed that he tries to bring in the skills of some of the world's best batsmen into his batting.

"I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them," Smith told cricket.com.au in the aftermath of his Border Medal win.

"I just try and learn, and these guys are the best players in the world for a reason. So you try and get whatever you can out of them."

Before touring the sub-continent, Smith closely noticed the way Virat Kohli batted and bought some of his techniques into his game.

"In places like India, for instance, I open my hands up a little bit," Smith said in reference to the slightly different grip he employs on slower Asian pitches.

"I don't feel that I can get nicked off (caught behind the wicket) quite as easily in India as opposed to somewhere like Australia or South Africa. So I open up different parts of the ground."

"I think I said during a net session, 'I'm going to get out at some point throughout the summer by just chopping the ball on from the middle of my bat, I play it that late'," Smith added.

"Just myself, I think," Smith said when he was asked who he might be looking to impersonate in South Africa.

"But you never know. It might come in throughout certain games where I want to change something, or need to adapt to whatever's in front of me."

First Published: February 22, 2018, 9:27 PM IST

