Try to Bring Skills of World's Best Batsmen Into My Batting: Steve Smith

Now, the Aussie skipper has revealed that he tries to bring in the skills of some of the world's best batsmen into his batting.
"I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them," Smith told cricket.com.au in the aftermath of his Border Medal win.
"I just try and learn, and these guys are the best players in the world for a reason. So you try and get whatever you can out of them."
Before touring the sub-continent, Smith closely noticed the way Virat Kohli batted and bought some of his techniques into his game.
"In places like India, for instance, I open my hands up a little bit," Smith said in reference to the slightly different grip he employs on slower Asian pitches.
"I don't feel that I can get nicked off (caught behind the wicket) quite as easily in India as opposed to somewhere like Australia or South Africa. So I open up different parts of the ground."
"I think I said during a net session, 'I'm going to get out at some point throughout the summer by just chopping the ball on from the middle of my bat, I play it that late'," Smith added.
"Just myself, I think," Smith said when he was asked who he might be looking to impersonate in South Africa.
"But you never know. It might come in throughout certain games where I want to change something, or need to adapt to whatever's in front of me."
First Published: February 22, 2018, 9:27 PM IST