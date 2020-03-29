Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Trying to Keep Myself Positive and Busy: Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has said he is utilising the time he has got during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in trying to improve his fitness.

IANS |March 29, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Trying to Keep Myself Positive and Busy: Hanuma Vihari

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari has said he is utilising the time he has got during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in trying to improve his fitness. Vihari had last played for India in their second Test against New Zealand that ended on March 2.

He, like teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, was expected to play in the English County circuit this year which he hopes goes through considering the coronavirus pandemic bringing the global cricket calendar to a halt.

The Central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in order to deal with the pandemic.

"Mentally, I am trying hard to keep myself positive and busy. My challenge is: there is no cricket for the next three to four months," Vihari told ESPNCricinfo.

"I do have a summer to look forward to having signed with a team in the English County Championship, where my contract starts from late August. Fingers crossed about that. I am going to use this time to focus on my fitness, sharpen my skills for county cricket as well as for the Australia tour in late 2020."

Vihari said that he is watching videos of the 2005 Ashes on loop to battle boredom.

"A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour -- you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down," he said.

"I know boredom will set in easily, but I have a solution for that: watching the 2005 Ashes on video. It is my favourite. I have lost count of how many times I have watched it."

The break has allowed a family get-together of sorts. My sister has joined me, my wife Preethi, and my mom."

coronavirusHanuma Vihari

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more