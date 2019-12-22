Trying to Make Sure All Points Covered Before England Series: Kallis
Newly appointed South African Batting coach Jacques Kallis has likened his side’s preparation for the upcoming England series to an exam, and said that the team will no point uncovered before the series.
Trying to Make Sure All Points Covered Before England Series: Kallis
Newly appointed South African Batting coach Jacques Kallis has likened his side’s preparation for the upcoming England series to an exam, and said that the team will no point uncovered before the series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings