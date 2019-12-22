Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

45/0 (10.4)

West Indies
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Sri Lanka need 428 runs to win
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 9, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

94/2 (8.5)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Trying to Make Sure All Points Covered Before England Series: Kallis

Newly appointed South African Batting coach Jacques Kallis has likened his side’s preparation for the upcoming England series to an exam, and said that the team will no point uncovered before the series.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
With Graeme Smith as the interim director of cricket, Mark Boucher as head coach and former player Charl Langveldt joining the coaching staff, there is an effort to bring in experienced heads in the cricketing set-up.

"If you have prepared properly, you have studied all the chapters, then you go into the exam a little bit calmer," Kallis told ESPNCricinfo at South Africa's training camp in Pretoria. "We are trying to make sure we have all the points covered."

"Our batsmen have got confidence in South Africa. We will have more knowledge of the wickets, more than what England have. Unlike Indian conditions that change a bit from day one and two, to day three, four and five, here the wicket stays the same pretty much throughout so if it's tough on day one, it's going to be tough all the way through.

"So we know that if it's tough on day one, it is going to be tough for the opposition. Hopefully, we get some good wickets, we all want to see that because we've got some very talented batters here and we need to give them the chance to bat on good wickets."

Meanwhile, head coach Mark Boucher said that he was working on getting the group in the right frame of mind to enable them to play their best cricket.

"Our role as coaches is about trying to create an environment for these guys to go out there and play their best cricket. It's been hard work on the coaches, we have thrown a lot and my shoulder is a bit sore but we want to get the dirty work done," he said.

"And the dirty work is sometimes a bit uncomfortable for the players in the nets but we spoke about being adaptable and open to change and to try and break the ceiling a bit and see how far we can push ourselves as individuals and as a team.

"My way is not always the right way. There were times in my career where I used to go out there and be quite aggressive and try and impose myself on team-mates and this is what I have learnt about diversity within a set-up. Sometimes you won't get the best out of the players if you are trying to get them to be like you. My biggest lesson is to let people be who they are and let them be natural."

South Africa are scheduled to play four Tests against England, the first of which begins on 26 December in Centurion.​

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
