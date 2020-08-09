TS vs CC Dream11 Team Tanzania APL 2020 Tembo Stars vs Chui Challengers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 9, 2020

TS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL 2020 | With 6 teams consisting of 14 member squad each, Tanzania Cricket Association is all set to kickstart its annual cricket event APL T20 from 8th August. The nine-day event will witness teams square off against each other in a single round robin format.
TS vs CC Tanzania APL 2020 Match Details
August 9 – 10:30 AM IST from Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-salam.
TS vs CC Tanzania APL 2020 My Dream11 Team
TS vs CC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adil Kassam
TS vs CC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Nisar Ahmed, Nassoro Zahoro, Kishen Kamania (VICE CAPTAIN)
TS vs CC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Abhik Patwa, Athumani Kakonzi (CAPTAIN), Jitin Pratap Singh, Riziki Kizoto
TS vs CC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ally Mpeka, Rijali Fentu, Jayantilal Pindoria
TS vs CC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tembo Stars : Adil Kassam, Nisar Ahmed, Aljah Sadick, Nassoro Zahoro, Vipin Abraham, Athumani Kakonzi, Abhik Patwa, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Salaam Olilkandy, Kelvin Anjelo.
Chui Challengers : Abdullah Jabiri, Kishen Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Nandakishan Pottachira, Kibwana Salum, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap Singh, Riziki Kizito, Jayantilal Pindoria, Rijali Fentu, Harsh Ramaiya.
