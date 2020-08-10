TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Tanzania APL 2020 Tembo Stars vs Twiga Titans – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 10, 2020

TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL 2020 | With 6 teams consisting of 14 member squad each, Tanzania Cricket Association is all set to kickstart its annual cricket event APL T20 from 8th August. The nine-day event will witness teams square off against each other in a single round robin format.
TS vs TWT Tanzania APL 2020 Match Details
August 10 – 12:30 PM IST from Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-salam.
TS vs TWT Tanzania APL 2020 My Dream11 Team
TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda
TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Zahid Abbas, Nassoro Zohoro, Vipin Abraham
TS vs TWT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Harsheed Chohan, Kassimu Nassoro (CAPTAIN), Athumani Kokonzi (VICE CAPTAIN), Jatin Darji
TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ally Mpeka, Dhrumit Mehta, Raza Imaam
TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tembo Stars : Abhik Patwa, Nisar Ahmed, Abbas Adamjee, Athumani Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Abraham, Raza Imaam, Amiri Sadiki, Aljah Sadik, Salaam Olilkandy.
Twiga Titans : Abdulrahman Akida, Zahid Abbas, Kassimu Nassoro, Jatin Darji, Harsheed Chohan, Bhavesh Govind, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Nyenje Hashim, Karimu Athumani, Tambwe Rashidi, Dhrumit Mehta.
