TST vs ET Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Eesti Tigers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

TST vs ET Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TST vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TST vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
TST vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 26 – 12:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TST vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TST vs ET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sajib Sharma
TST vs ET Dream11 Team Batsmen: Habib Khan, Saif Malik (CAPTAIN), Bilal Masud (VICE CAPTAIN)
TST vs ET Dream11 Team All-rounders: Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh
TST vs ET Dream11 Team Bowlers: Obaid Anwar, Elias Hasan, Wahid Nazir
TST vs ET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tallinn Stallions : Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Malik, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Bilal Masud, Ehtesham Sheikh, Obaid Anwar, Wahid Nazir
Eesti Tigers : Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Elias Hasan.
