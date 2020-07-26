TST vs TRS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Rising Stars – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

TST vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TST vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TST vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TST vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 26 – 5:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TST vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sajib Sharma
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Maidul Rifat (CAPTAIN), Bilal Masud, Shan Malik
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Shoyaib, Shebin Al-din (VICE CAPTAIN), Partha Sarathi, Ali Masood
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Eusuf Hassan, Wahid Nazir, Adeel Sabir
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tallinn Stallions : Muhammad Rizwan, Abdul Saboor, Shan Malik, Adeel Sabir, Saif Malik, Bilal Masud, Sajib Sharma, Ehtesham Sheikh, Wahid Nazir, Ali Masood, Junaid Qazi
Tallinn Rising Stars : Shebin Al-din, Partha Sarathi, Maidul Rifat, Redwan Zisan, Maruf Sarwardi, Md Riaz, Udayan Patankar, Mamun Mannan, Nazmul Haque, Eusuf Hassan, Muhammad Shoyaib
TST vs TRS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Rising Stars
